Man dead after crash on Lake Avenue, area closed for investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed early Wednesday morning after he stuck a tree while driving down Lake Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Seneca Parkway and Lake Avenue around 4:36 a.m. and attempted live saving efforts, but ultimately the man succumbed to his injuries.

“For the time being the 1200 block of Lake Avenue(Lake @Seneca Parkway) is shut down while the Rochester Police Department continues to conduct its investigation into the incident,” officials said in a release.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

