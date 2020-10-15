Man dead after construction vehicle flips over in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was killed in an accident on Thursday when a construction vehicle fell on him and killed him.
According to the Rochester Police Department, a 45-year-old Pennsylvania resident was killed when a construction vehicle fell on him, killing him. Officers responded to Union Street and East Avenue around 1 p.m. for the report of an accident.
Details are limited at this time.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it will take over the investigation from RPD.
Check back to News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.