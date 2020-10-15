Prude Death Investigation

Man dead after construction vehicle flips over in Rochester

45 year old male, Pennsylvania resident, deceased after a construction vehicle fell on him and crushed him. OSHA will take over the investigation from RPD once they arrive on scene. (NEWS 8 WROC/EMALEE BURKHARD)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was killed in an accident on Thursday when a construction vehicle fell on him and killed him.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 45-year-old Pennsylvania resident was killed when a construction vehicle fell on him, killing him. Officers responded to Union Street and East Avenue around 1 p.m. for the report of an accident.

Details are limited at this time.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it will take over the investigation from RPD.

