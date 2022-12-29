CANADAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead Thursday following a motor vehicle accident on State Route 64, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded with an ambulance and fire department to the report of a car crash on State Route 64 south of the 20A intersection.

After an investigation, deputies were able to identify 54-year-old Christopher Green was operating a 2018 Cheverolet Silverado southbound on State Route 64, when the truck crossed the centerline, traveling across the northbound lane and coming to rest in the ditch on the northbound said.

Deputies pronounced Green deceased at the scene. State Route 64 was closed for nearly two and a half hours while the accident was reconstructed, but has since reopened.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the accident is still under investigation.