Man dead, 2 children injured in crash on 104 in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one man is dead and two children were injured after a one-car crash on Route 104 in Webster Wednesday.

Officials say troopers responded to 104 eastbound, on the access road from Five Mile Line Road and Holt Road, around 10 a.m.

They say a vehicle left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned multiple times.

The driver, 28-year-old Sheldon Wethington, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two children, ages 1 and 4, were in child seats, but we’re taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.