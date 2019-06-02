Man crashed into apartment building in Sodus
Multiple people injured
Rochester, NY (WROC) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment building at 116 W. Main St. in Sodus. Officials say one adult is in serious condition and a child under the age of five was thrown through a window during the accident.
The driver has turned himself into authorities. It is believed he does not know the victims or live in the apartment building.
