Man crashed into apartment building in Sodus

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment building at 116 W. Main St. in Sodus. Officials say one adult is in serious condition and a child under the age of five was thrown through a window during the accident.

The driver has turned himself into authorities. It is believed he does not know the victims or live in the apartment building.