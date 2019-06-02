Local News

Man crashed into apartment building in Sodus

Multiple people injured

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:49 PM EDT

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment building at 116 W. Main St. in Sodus. Officials say one adult is in serious condition and a child under the age of five was thrown through a window during the accident. 

The driver has turned himself into authorities. It is believed he does not know the victims or live in the apartment building. 

