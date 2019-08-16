Man accused of raping 83-year-old woman pleads not guilty on all counts

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of raping the 83-year-old woman he worked for appeared in court Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

James D. Pascalar, 64, of Brighton was charged with rape in the third degree and criminal sex act in the third degree, both of which are class E felonies.

Pascalar previously served 21 years in state prison for raping a 71-year-old woman in 1996. He is listed on the New York State registry as a level 3 sex offender.

He is being held without bail, and will appear in court again on Monday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m.

