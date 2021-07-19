Man convicted of Burglary, Assault in Irondequoit home invasion

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in an Irondequoit home invasion from 2020 was convicted on multiple counts of Burglary, Robbery, and Assault Monday.

Prosecutors say Anthony Nesmith, 55, broke into the Irondequoit home at 10:30 a.m. on March 24, 2020. He attacked an 82-year-old resident, stole his checkbook, and assaulted a 68-year-old resident who walked in on the scene.

Nesmith fled when the home’s security alarm was triggered. He was arrested 3 days later by Irondequoit police.

Both victims recovered from their injuries.

Nesmith was convicted Monday on two counts of Burglary in the 1st Degree, two counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree, one count of Robbery in the 2nd Degree and four counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree. His sentencing is scheduled for August 19.