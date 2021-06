ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man charged with killing an 18-year-old back in October is due in court on Tuesday.

28-year-old Jonathan Spinks has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Lysaun Curry, on Oct. 2, 2020.

According to RPD, Curry and Spinks were known to each other.

Spinks was arraigned back in February.