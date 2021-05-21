Irondequoit man charged with murder of Brighton man

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man was charged with murder after a Brighton man was found dead outside of his home earlier this week.

Christopher Wernle was charged with second degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Edward Boucher.

According to the Brighton Police Department, the family of Boucher reported him missing on Friday.

The investigation led the Brighton police into a neighborhood on Helendale Road. “An extensive search of the area on Friday night by members of law enforcement did not immediately location Mr. Boucher but they did find his car,” Irondequoit Police Captain Mark Jesske said.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Irondequoit Police responded to Helendale Road after “a deceased individual was located in that area.” Later, IPD said the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the individual found as Boucher.

Police say it’s their belief the murder wasn’t a random act because Wernle and Boucher knew each @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 21, 2021

Wernle, the owner of the home where Boucher was found, was arrested and charged on Thursday.

“We are confident in saying this was not a random act. Mr. Boucher and Mr. Wernle were known to each other,” Jesske said. However police did not specify the nature of the relationship.

According to court paperwork, Wernle “did intentionally cause the death of Edward Boucher by striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object.” Officials did not provide information on a motive for the murder or what object was used.

During a press conference, officials said that because a family member of Boucher is a member of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, they dismissed themselves from the case and Former Victor Town Justice Tomas Reh will be handling the case.

Wernle was arraigned on Thursday and was remanded to Monroe County Jail without bail. His next court appearance is Wednesday, May 26.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC Will provide updates as they become available.