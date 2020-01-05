Man charged with murder for Canandaigua homicide

Canandaigua, N.Y. (WROC)— The Ontario County Sherriff’s department has identified the man suspected of stabbing a woman to death in Canandaigua last week.

The suspect, 67-year-old William P. Fricke of Fairport was charged with Murder. He pleaded not guilty in an Ontario County courtroom Saturday night.

Fricke is accused of stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death early Friday morning at a Canandaigua residence on County Road 16, near Peg Rayburn Drive and Butler Road. Another victim, a 60-year-old man was also injured. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for treatment. Both victims remain unidentified.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said that Fricke left the scene, but was taken into custody in Irondequoit about one hour after the incident. Henderson said the suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not occur during the arrest.

Officials say the investigation is still in the early stages. News 8 did speak with the prosecutor in the case and will have that information as it becomes available.