PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police received reports of an assault in Palmyra at a Speedway gas station Saturday evening. Troopers said there were an argument between 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand and 17-year-old Darin Barber Jr. at around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said the cause of the altercation was because Hillenbrand left two young children, ages 3 and 10 months old, unattended in his vehicle.

“At one point, a physical altercation ensued and Barber struck Hillenbrand in the face and the two went to the floor,” NYSP said. “Hillenbrand then produced a folding knife and stabbed Barber in the thigh and abdomen.”

According to NYSP, Barber was driven by individuals that were with him to a residence where 911 was called. Barber was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Hillenbrand was arrested for Assault 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and 2 Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Hillenbrand was taken to the Wayne County CAP.