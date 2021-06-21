Man charged in double fatal crash in Gates due in court

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver facing charges from a September crash in Gates that killed two people is due back in court on Monday.

Anthony Vandoren has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated unlicensed operation, and driving while ability impaired.

Police say Vandoren was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck Wednesday on Spencerport Road around 11 a.m. when the vehicle left the lane and struck a Chevrolet Trax SUV.

Two people in the SUV — 67-year-old Dianne Donnelly and 81-year-old William Lawson, both of Hamlin, New York — were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.