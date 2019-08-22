Man charged in death of employee who was electrocuted on the job

MT. MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of a tree service company has been charged with manslaughter after his employee was electrocuted in May.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 84-year-old Kenneth Murtha, who is the owner of Ken’s Tree Service, failed to follow safety protocols on the job.

Cecil Beardslee-West, 21, worked for Murtha and was electrocuted while moving logs at a home in Mount Morris. Investigators say he was holding a metal chain attached to a crane that was being operated by Murtha. The crane then touched a power line.

Murtha was arraigned on Tuesday.