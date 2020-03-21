Man charged after gun found in Hancock Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester police have charged 44-year-old Telly McIntyre with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Menacing after an incident on Hancock Street Friday.

Rochester police were called to 47 Hancock Street after a man was seen with a firearm. Witnesses said the suspect pointed a gun at a victim during an argument.

Police surrounded the home and blocked off the area for an investigation. As officers prepared to enter the house, the suspect believed to be McIntyre, and a woman came out. Both were taken into custody.

A 9mm handgun was found inside a bedroom. Another gun was found in the home as well.

McIntyre was book in the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.