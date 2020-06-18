Man beats COVID-19 after almost 50 days in hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —He spent almost 50 days in the hospital fighting against COVID-19, and one Rochester man is back to work and sharing his story after overcoming the virus.

It was a tear-soaked reunion as the nurses who worked to save Xiaobing Hu saw him for the first time, smiling and healthy at home.

“I didn’t realize it was so severe,” Hu said. “Most of my time basically I was in a coma and I think I lost consciousness when I got there.”

He didn’t open his eyes for more than seven weeks.

“When he got there we thought it was no big deal, but the next morning the doctor called me said he’s in the ICU using a ventilator,” Mrs. Hu said.

“It was like a scary time and they said it’s not good.”

Rochester General Hospital Nurse Sara Catalano remembers when the Hu’s first came in.

“Because this was so new and so scary and complicated you he was that sick so they were really worried,” Catalano said.

“Seeing your face there happy and healthy now, it brings tears to my eyes because I don’t know any of us would have bet on getting to this point.”

Fifty days later, he was up and starting to recover.

“All of a sudden he was awake then we were like, ‘Oh my gosh he’s walking,!’” Catalano said.

Beating COVID-19 is something Hu says he’ll always be thankful for.

“I want to really say thank you to the doctors nurses and social workers involved, they saved my life,” Hu said.