Man awarded medal for helping sheriff fend off an attacker
Attica NY, WROC-TV - A newspaper delivery man from Wyoming County is being awarded a liberty medal after helping a county sheriff fend off an attacker in December.
Sheriff Gregory Rudolph was attacked on the side of route 238 in Attica on December 11, 2018.
The attacker: Lynn Hall, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.
The medal recipient: John Harzynski is being awarded one of the highest civilian honors that a New York resident can receive.
