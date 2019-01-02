Local News

Man awarded medal for helping sheriff fend off an attacker

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 07:03 AM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 09:32 AM EST

Attica NY, WROC-TV - A newspaper delivery man from Wyoming County is being awarded a liberty medal after helping a county sheriff fend off an attacker in December.

Sheriff Gregory Rudolph was attacked on the side of route 238 in Attica on December 11, 2018.

The attacker: Lynn Hall, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The medal recipient: John Harzynski is being awarded one of the highest civilian honors that a New York resident can receive.

