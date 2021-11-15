Man arrested for trying to smuggle cocaine into Steuben County Jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Genesee County man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the Steuben County Jail.

Alexander Gravesandy, 31, from Le Roy, N.Y., was arrested by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies after an investigation into a report of an attempt to smuggle drugs into jail.

Gravesandy allegedly to bring an amount of suspected cocaine on his person while being booked in the County Jail.

He was charged with first-degree Introducing Dangerous Contraband (a class-D felony) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the custody of the jail where he’s being held due to an alleged parole violation.