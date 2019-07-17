Man arrested for striking deputy with truck, fighting police after Lynyrd Skynyrd show

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) — A Penn Yan man was arrested on Saturday after hitting a deputy with his car and fighting with deputies as they were trying to take him into custody. The incident took place following a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at CMAC.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Freeland, 24, is charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

According to the sheriff’s office, Freeland refused to comply with deputies who were directing traffic after the concert. Deputies attempted to direct Freeland westbound on County Road 18, but he refused and accelerated in an eastbound direction. News 8 is told Freeland nearly struck one deputy with the front of his truck and did strike another deputy with the rear of his truck, knocking him to the ground.

Freeland was forced to stop after running into heavy traffic at which point police say he got out of his vehicle and began making verbal threats towards them. That’s when deputies say he engaged in a physical altercation with them as he was being taken into custody.

The deputy who was struck by Freeland’s truck was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury.

Freeland was taken to the Ontario County Jail until his arraignment the next morning. He was released on no bail and is scheduled to be back in court to answer to the charges at a later date.