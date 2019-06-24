Man arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes in Monroe County

A Rochester man has been arrested following an investigation into more than 30 cases of mail fraud.

The investigation, which involved Irondequoit, Rochester, Brighton, East Rochester and N.Y. State Police along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, revealed that Dennis Morgan, 59, was seen stealing checks from mailboxes. Police say the checks were later “washed,” which allows them to be rewritten, and then cashed at a number of different banks throughout Monroe County.

As a result of the investigation, Morgan was charged with bank fraud and mail theft by the U.S. Attorneys Office. He was also charged in Irondequoit with criminal possession of a forged instrument from a separate incident that took place in April.

Morgan was taken to the Monroe County Jail on no bail and is due back in court in Irondequoit on Monday, June 24.