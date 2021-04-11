Man arrested for stabbing on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 30-year-old man from Rochester was arrested Saturday evening following a stabbing that took place during a fight on the 800 block of Portland Avenue near Lux Street in Rochester shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were able to stop the fight and located a 20-year-old man from Rochester who sustained at least one laceration during the fight.

An ambulance took the victim to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The RPD said officers located a suspect and during the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that this suspect assaulted the victim.

Akech Deng was arrested for second-degree assault.