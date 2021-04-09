Man arrested for setting off explosives in Rochester neighborhood: “call the cops they won’t catch me”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested after investigators say he used explosives to threaten a neighborhood, leaving behind notes that read “call the cops they won’t catch me.”

Prosecutors say James Pane, 50, set off a number of explosive devices between January 20 and February 2 in Rochester’s Falleson Road neighborhood. Police and firefighters who were called there after one such explosion on January 23 said it looked like the explosion happened in front of a specific home.

Investigators say police received multiple calls around 2:37 a.m. on February 2, after a loud booming sound shook houses in the neighborhood. Doorbell surveillance footage showed a dark red pickup truck in the area at the time.

Between February 24 and March 9, residents in the Falleson Road/Leander Road neighborhood found letters addressed to “homeowner,” with no return address. The letters read:

“I don’t mean to bother you people in this neighborhood. But the little (expletive) crack head at *** Falleson owes me a lot of money for drugs. He is a liar and a thief. He burned down his fathers cottage in the 1000 island for the insurance money, which he was suppose to pay me off with. He didn’t. I will keep throwing bombs off in his yard until he pays.call the cops they won’t catch me.”

Investigators spoke with a person living in the home where they believed the explosions were happening. That person told them he had a falling out with James Pane, who had been a lifelong friend. Police say Pane drives a red pickup truck.

Investigators say they found a list of addresses in Pane’s garbage tote, including many of the Falleson and Leander Road homes that reported receiving the threatening letters. A search warrant was carried out on Pane’s home and truck April 8, where police say they found materials used to assemble explosive devices.

Pane was arrested and charged with using the mails to threaten to attempt to kill, injure, or intimidate or unlawfully damage or destroy property by means of explosive, and mailing threatening communications. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.