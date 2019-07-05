Man arrested for outburst on plane appears in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Benjamin Cutulle, 29 of Gates, was arrested when his flight from North Carolina landed in Rochester Wednesday. Police say he was drunk and caused quite a scene on an airplane. He appeared in court Friday.

WATCH: Video from a passenger on the plane last night where a Gates man was arrested and charged with harassment. Officials say the man attacked flight staff and and other passengers held him down until deputies could board and arrest him. pic.twitter.com/ThFxfXCz9o — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) July 3, 2019

Cutulle is charged with second degree harassment and Friday he pleaded not guilty to those charges. News 8 tried to talk to him and his family outside court, but he didn’t want to comment.

Cutulle got into this ordeal after having too much to drink on the plane and getting aggressive after flight attendants refused to give him any more alcohol.

According to court documents News 8 obtained, crew members tried to calm him down, but he pushed against a female flight attendant with his forearm and threw credit cards at her face.

We’re told during that flight three other passengers sprung into action and helped pin down Cutulle. Monroe County sheriff’s quickly detained him upon landing.

Cutulle is due back in court next month for a bench trial.