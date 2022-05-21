ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – US Marshals Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man who was wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson. Simpson was a high school student at Edison Tech in Rochester. Salahuddin Floyd Jr. was arrested in the area of Dewey Avenue and Winchester Street in Rochester on Thursday.

Simpson was killed March 11 on Otis Street near Delmar Street.

The USMS task force is represented by members of the US Marshals, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriffs, New York State Troopers, and New York Parole Officers.