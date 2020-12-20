Man arrested for fatal shooting on N Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 24-year-old Chrishon Youmas of Rochester on December 11.

On Saturday, officers along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Services in Rochester arrested 24-year-old Tywayne Ivery from Rochester.

The RPD said Ivery fired a gunshot from a handgun which caused Youmas’ death on N Clinton Avenue.

Ivery was charged with second-degree murder. He will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday morning.

