Man arrested for fatal shooting on Cameron Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two Monroe County Probation Officers were in the

area of Lyell Avenue and Cameron Street on an unrelated incident when they heard multiple

gunshots being fired on the morning of May 3.

Officers found 25-year old Jaquan Hill, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Gall Alley. Hill was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit with the Rochester Police Department, with the assistance of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department and the Geneva Police Department, arrested 40-year old Delon McNeil of Rochester on Friday. McNeil was arrested in Geneva.

According to the RPD, McNeil is alleged to have used a handgun to shoot Hill during an argument on Cameron Street.

McNeil was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on these charges in Rochester City Court on May 8.