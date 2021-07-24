Man arrested for DWI, strikes bridge with child present

GALEN, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies in Wayne County arrested a 28-year-old man from Sodus for driving while intoxicated Friday at around 4 a.m.

Deputies say Stephen Verstreate was allegedly driving on Armitage Road when his brakes failed and he struck the Armitage Road Bridge.

“Verstreate was found to be operating the vehicle with a blood alcohol content of a .13 percent and while having a 4-year-old child with him at the time of the collision,” deputies said.

Deputies charged Verstreate with No/inadequate brakes, one count of Leandra’s Law, Driving with a .08 percent BAC or Greater, Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Verstreate was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and released on appearance tickets. He’s scheduled to appear in the Galen Town Court on August 11 to answer to the charges.