ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Cayuga County driver was arrested and charged with DWI after police said they saw him drive past a traffic stop with his airbags deployed.

Kevin Hernandez (via CCSO)

Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene of an unrelated crash around 2:30 a.m. on December 10 when they said they saw a damaged car drive past them, with airbags completely blocking the driver’s view.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested Kevin Hernandez, 23. He was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and other traffic violations. Police said he also had a pending DWI charge from an October 14, 2022 arrest in the Town of Owasco.