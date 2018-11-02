Man arrested for Batavia murder in July

BATAVIA, NY (WROC) - A man is facing charges for the murder of a man in July in Batavia.

Thirty-six-year-old Richard Hanes is charged with murder for the death of Raymond Morgan.

Police say the investigation into Hanes began shortly after Morgan's slaying after officers got a tip. He was arrested on July 26 for a parole violation, two days after the murder.

Hanes was arraigned Friday after a grand jury indictment. He is still being held on the parole violation.