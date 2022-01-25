ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say one man was detained Tuesday, after trying to set another man on fire in the Civic Center Garage.

According to investigators, police were called to the garage on South Fitzhugh Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a person fire.

Officers on scene determined no one was on fire. Police say two men had been arguing before one of them attempted to set the other on fire. They say the fire did not spread, and the would-be victim fled before officers arrived.

Police say the man who tried to set the fire was detained. The arson task force is investigating.