Man arrested after domestic incident in Hamlin

Matthew Denning

HAMLIN, NY (WROC) - A Brockport man is facing charges after an incident in Hamlin where deputies say he broke into the home of his estranged wife.

Now, 31-year-old Matthew Denning is facing multiple charges including aggravated criminal contempt, burglary, menacing and assault.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say Denning angrily showed up to his ex-wife’s family party on Redmond Road in Hamlin.

According to police, Denning had a court order to stay away from the area and his estranged wife. Denning’s anger turned to rage when he saw Deputy James Adkins at the party, shoving his ex-wife out of the way, before lunging at Deputy Adkins with kitchen shears in his hand.

"At that point, the deputy extended his right arm to defend himself with his personal gun," detailed Chief Deputy Michael Fowler. "When he extended that handgun, we believe that Mr. Denning ducked a little bit, struck him in the forehead and the deputy discharged a round. The slide extended forward, causing lacerations to Dennings’ head."

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Adkins followed protocol and acted out of self-defense. Police say Denning fled the home and was taken to the hospital. He was arrested and arraigned in Hamlin Town Court: facing at least two felony charges and $1,000 bail.

He made bail at 5:15 Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Denning has had an order of protection for a while. In fact, just hours before the incident, the order of protection was renewed in court.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, Denning was issued another order of protection.

"That order says that Mr. Denning is ordered to stay away from and refrain from any aggressive action towards Deputy Adkins," says Fowler.