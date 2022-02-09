HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man was arrested Wednesday, and accused of forcibly touching and sexually abusing multiple children in a local Walmart.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the Walmart around 1:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators determined Michael Carl Johnson, 31, inappropriately touched a minor in the store. He was charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child and released on an appearance ticket.

Tuesday evening, a second family came forward, saying Johnson inappropriately touched their child in the same store Sunday, shortly before the fight.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony Sexual Abuse. He was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and taken to the Monroe County Jail. The victim was issued an order of protection.

The sheriff’s office said victim advocated were working with the families involved, and working with Walmart on security enhancements.

Anyone who recognizes Johnson and believes they or their children might have been victimized by him is encouraged to call 911.