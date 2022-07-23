ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 21-year-old man from Massachusetts was arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court in connection to the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The shooting happened Thursday evening on Bauman Street in Rochester.

The RPD says Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng were parked in an unmarked police surveillance vehicle on Bauman Street near Laser Street while investigating a separate murder. Seng was also shot and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Kelvin Vickers is being charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two separate criminal possessions of a weapon.

Vickers is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. He will be held in Monroe County Jail until then.