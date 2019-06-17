Man accused of stabbing young mother, indicted on murder charges

The man accused of murder for the stabbing death of a woman on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester in April was indicted in court Monday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ronald Pilgrim Jr. told the judge “I did it” during a court appearance almost 5 months ago, sending a shock through the courtroom.

Pilgrim Jr. is charged with murder in the second degree in the death of 23-year-old Cherylann Jackson.

At the scene, investigators found Jackson had been stabbed multiple times in the back and neck. And family members say the brutal slaying happened in front of the young mother’s three-year-old child.