Man accused in triple fatal crash appears in court

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of killing three people in a Wyoming County Crash appeared in court Monday morning.

Investigators say Richard Sawicki of Lakawanna was driving drunk in May on his way home from a bonfire party when he hit an SUV carrying a family of nine.

Sawicki drove through a stop sign which lead to the deadly crash. Two women and a four year old girl were killed.

Police say he bought alcohol with a fake ID.

Sawicki is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide and DWI.