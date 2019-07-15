Breaking News
Child dies after falling into grease trap outside Tim Hortons

Man accused in triple fatal crash appears in court

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of killing three people in a Wyoming County Crash appeared in court Monday morning.

Investigators say Richard Sawicki of Lakawanna was driving drunk in May on his way home from a bonfire party when he hit an SUV carrying a family of nine.

Sawicki drove through a stop sign which lead to the deadly crash. Two women and a four year old girl were killed.

Police say he bought alcohol with a fake ID.

Sawicki is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide and DWI.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss