ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Tiquane Pratt, 27, is facing murder charges for the death of Jason Wilder, 38, Saturday.

Wilder was found unconscious at the intersection of North Goodman and Clifford Avenue and brought to nearby hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the beating.

The connection between the men is yet unknown, and police say that another person may be involved.