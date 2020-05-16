1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Mama duck and her ducklings continue tradition and parade through nursing home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The hatching of 14 ducklings was cause for a celebration at a local nursing home.

This is a tradition that dates back many years. Staff at UR Medicine Thompson Health have a mother duck lay her eggs in an enclosed courtyard at their nursing home, the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua each year.

Aside from providing food and water to the ducks, the residents and staff watch the little family from a distance. Because the courtyard has high walls, the mother duck has to signal when she is ready to leave. She does this by tapping the glass.

The ducks take one last lap of the courtyard before their grand entrance into the real world.

The center’s security and facility departments then work together to help escort the ducks through an interior corridor and into the world. This has become an annual procession.

The staff uses the pieces of cardboard to make sure no ducklings get lost.

Residents and staff watch as the little family makes its way down the hall, making sure no duckling is left behind.

Once outside, the procession didn’t go quite as planned.

Thompson Health captioned this photo in a Facebook post, saying: “The staff tries to steer the family toward an inlet for a brook leading to Canandaigua Lake. Ultimately, the mama had other plans. At one point, she flew away and then one of the ducklings hid under a bush next to a nearby office building. After much searching, the staff found the duckling and the mama returned.”

After the family was reunited, everything was just ducky.

You can watch a video of the procession here.

All photos courtesy of Thompson Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss