Mama duck and her ducklings continue tradition and parade through nursing home

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The hatching of 14 ducklings was cause for a celebration at a local nursing home.

This is a tradition that dates back many years. Staff at UR Medicine Thompson Health have a mother duck lay her eggs in an enclosed courtyard at their nursing home, the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua each year.

Aside from providing food and water to the ducks, the residents and staff watch the little family from a distance. Because the courtyard has high walls, the mother duck has to signal when she is ready to leave. She does this by tapping the glass.

The ducks take one last lap of the courtyard before their grand entrance into the real world.

The center’s security and facility departments then work together to help escort the ducks through an interior corridor and into the world. This has become an annual procession.

The staff uses the pieces of cardboard to make sure no ducklings get lost.

Residents and staff watch as the little family makes its way down the hall, making sure no duckling is left behind.

Once outside, the procession didn’t go quite as planned.

Thompson Health captioned this photo in a Facebook post, saying: “The staff tries to steer the family toward an inlet for a brook leading to Canandaigua Lake. Ultimately, the mama had other plans. At one point, she flew away and then one of the ducklings hid under a bush next to a nearby office building. After much searching, the staff found the duckling and the mama returned.”

After the family was reunited, everything was just ducky.

You can watch a video of the procession here.

All photos courtesy of Thompson Health.