Malls ready to reopen Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stores inside Eastview Mall are ready to swing open their doors this week after the Governor gave them the green light to reopen Friday.

Reza Sattari operates Oriental Rug Mart in Eastview Mall, and he’s having a good day.

“I’m so happy,” Sattari said Wednesday. “I think most of Rochester is ready for this.”

His store can welcome shoppers come Friday after months of no foot traffic.

Sattari says he is confident it’s safe to shop.

“Everyone here has a face mask we have touch-less hand sanitizer we do have the touch-less thermometers so we can check ourselves.”

New safety measures at Eastview include 25 sanitation stations, social distancing stickers and touch-less entry doors.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, it’s been about four months that we’ve been closed, so we’re obviously thrilled to get opened and our merchants are really excited they’ve been very anxious to get the doors open,” said Eastview General Manager Mike Kauffman.

“The mall has been ready for months, they are ready and we are ready,” Sattari added.

Mall representatives tell us not all stores will be ready to open within 48 hours, some might need more time.