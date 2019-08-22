Male suspect identified in tip jar robberies

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have identified the man who was seen stealing a tip jar from Thai Mii Up Cuisine.

The incident happened on August 17.

The next day Irondequoit police responded to a theft report involving another stolen tip jar — this time at Ridge Donut Cafe.

28-year-old Shane Hutt fled the scene before police arrived. He is currently wanted in connection with the theft at Thai Mii Up. If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.

A Churchville woman was also charged in connection to these thefts.