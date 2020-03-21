Breaking News
Maker of Purell sued for ‘Misleading’ the public

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- GOJO Industries, who manufactures Purell Hand Sanitizer, has been accused of “Misleading” shoppers.

A class- action lawsuit filed in New York claims that GOJO does not provide any scientific proof it’s products kill 99.9 % of illness casing germs.

In January the Food and Drug Administration also warned the company about it’s claims. In letter sent on January 17, 2020, the FDA urged GOJO to launch an investigation into it’s product claim violations.

Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush.

Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Because of the shortage, distilleries like Black Button in Rochester are now making their own to help local hospitals.

Despite the lawsuit, experts say that hand sanitizer is effective against Coronavirus.

