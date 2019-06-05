Make your book dream come true Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - If you've always wanted to write a book, the Ladder Literary Conference is calling your name!

Writers & Books will host the Ladder Literary Conference this Saturday, June 8 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Rochester Riverside Hotel. Authors Leslie C. Youngblood and Scott Pitoniak will appear on panels at the conference. They discussed their path to getting published and how the conference can help others Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"We want everyone to come out," Youngblood said. "If you are just starting a novel or if you completed your work, we want you to come out and connect with local authors who have the same passion for writing that you do."

Youngblood knows first-hand the benefits of attending a literary conference. "I attended a conference two years ago and I met an agent there," she explained. "We did some work impromptu on my novel, had it critiqued and less than a year later I landed an agent. So one day can literally change a writing life and the Literary Conference is set up to help you write, connect, promote and just do what you love to do."

Youngblood has since published her first book "Love Like Sky." Through the years, Pitoniak has authored numerous books. "I think back to that time, and Leslie shows you that joy, when you publish that first book," he said. "It is like giving birth. It really is! You go through this long, long gestation period, so to speak, and then when that book shows up it's just an incredible feeling. You get it in the mail and you start thumbing through it, and so to be able to give back any knowledge that we might have to help some of these people fulfill their dreams I think is really gratifying and that's what I hope comes of this, because we're going to meet a lot of people who have great ideas there, and they're going to have questions and hopefully we can help them along the way."

The conference will walk attendees up the ladder, from writing to editing, connecting and then publishing. "They're all steps that you take along the way because it's about working on your craft," said Youngblood. "All you need to do to be a writer is claim it - I am a writer! But along the way we want to give you the tools to be a successfully published author. But even if that's not your goal, to work and to hone your craft is what a conference like this is all about."

Pitoniak said there's a place for everyone at the table. "Whether your goal is to become a New York Times best-selling author or you just want to write something for your family, something to be able to pass down from generation to generation, maybe a family history or a memoir about your life that you want to pass on, we will accommodate you and hopefully help you fulfill that goal."

To register for the Ladder Literary Conference and learn more about the agenda, visit the Writers & Books website, wab.org and look for the 'What's Happening' section.