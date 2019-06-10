“Make way for ducklings!” at Legacy

An unexpected ‘rescue mission’ was done Monday at Legacy at Cranberry Landing Retirement Community.

The family of ducks was first noticed Sunday, but the concern came when Rich Richardson, Maintenance Director, and Jenn LaFountain, Executive Director, searched for the ducks again and found only the distressed mother.

Further searching discovered that the 10 ducklings had fallen and were stuck five feet below in a sewer basin. With the help of several individuals and supportive cheering-on from the residents, the ducklings were rescued from the hole reportedly within 20 minutes.

Now, says LaFountain, the babies are safe and “learning to swim in a brand-new kiddie pool” while the community works to find the ducks a proper home.