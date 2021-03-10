Maisie’s Law signed by Bello, requires Narcan with opioid prescriptions to prevent overdoses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed Maisie’s Law Wednesday.

The law — named after local nine-month-old who died after accidentally ingesting a methadone pill found on the floor at a neighbor’s house — requires pharmacies to dispense at least one can of Narcan with each opioid prescription filled.

Individuals can opt-out of the Narcan requirement in writing.

Brighton parents Adam and Marybeth Gillans lost their 9-month-old daughter, Maisie, when she came across a loose methadone pill in their neighbor’s kitchen and she swallowed it. Since then, the couple has been fighting to change the way opioids are stored.

“What happened was our daughter Maisie (9 months old) came across a loose methadone pill in their kitchen and she swallowed it. No one there saw it. There were 6 adults. MaryBeth found her the next morning unresponsive, we performed CPR, we called 911, but we were too late to do anything, she had passed overnight and died on Jan. 6,” Adam Gillan said.

Monroe County Legislator Justin Wilcox introduced the legislation last June.

“Without a doubt, if we could have made an arrest, if there could have been criminal liability attached to someone in that house that evening, we could have made an arrest,” Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said.

“Sometimes things are just tragic, tragic accidents and I know society always seems to want somebody to be held accountable all the time and sometimes things are just really terrible accidents,” Sara VanStrydonck of the Monroe County District Attorney’s office in 2019.