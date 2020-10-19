Main Street area in Fairport reacts to Lift Bridge construction delay: ‘Not ideal’

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Lift Bridge, which carries Main Street across the Erie Canal, is under construction, and it will stay that way for a little while longer, the New York State Department of Transportation indicated Friday.

The delay is due to supply chain issues, and the bridge could open up as soon as February, according to the Department of Transportation. The bridge was expected to reopen to traffic in November.

“We just kind of went up and down the canal because we can’t cross over and go to anything over there,” said Chris Johnston, walking with his family in Fairport Sunday afternoon.

The lift bridge construction is currently blocking foot traffic – to cross the canal, pedestrians would have to head to the Parker Street bridge.

“It definitely makes things a little bit harder to get to across the bridge, so when we’re coming through we have to across the bridge, so when we’re coming through, we have to plan around it, and just try and take a little extra time,” Johnston continued.

Johnston said sometimes his family would only do things on one side of the bridge, including not going to their favorite restaurant, which is on the opposite side of the canal.

Ali Picciano, owner of Yoga 170, a yoga studio along the canalside, said the extended closure is not ideal for businesses in the area, and she looks forward to the bridge’s eventual reopening.

“I can appreciate and I know why it’s being updated and fixed, however, as a small business, we really rely on that in our community to bring us new business and for people to come in. So having it closed is not ideal,” said Picciano.

The project aims to extend the life of the canal bridge, and improve the bridge’s lifting mechanisms, according to the State Department of Transportation.