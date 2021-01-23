Main road in Perinton closed after driver hits pole

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took place in the town of Perinton on Fairport Road late Saturday morning.

Deputies say the driver, a 24-year-old woman, lost control of her vehicle and struck an RG&E pole causing it to break.

“Wires were down in the road and a transformer was on the pole that broke,” MCSO said.

The MCSO said the driver sustained minor neck and back pain after the crash.

The westbound lane of Route 31F between Baird Road and Sunset Trail will remain closed for the next several hours as crews work to repair the lines.