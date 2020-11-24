Mail gifts now to beat the holiday surge warns US postal service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 is pushing more people to mail presents to loved ones and leaders at the postal service are gearing up for a surge of holiday gifts shipped by mail this year.

Leaders with the postal service say this year is all about ordering gifts online, and shipping through mail.

“This season especially with the spikes in the COVID in positive cases, more people are not gonna be going to the malls to ship, they’re going to be shipping online,” said Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, strategic communication special for western New York, postal service.

Deadline for shipping first class mail, like cards and small packages is Dec 18th, while bigger priority mail boxes is Dec 19th, but there is a express option for those who forget.

“We deliver for you were ready for this season and we will make sure it’s a successful season for everybody,” said Abdul-Razzaaq.

Leaders expect the busiest time being the week of Dec. 14-21.

Most us postal mail services can be done online, removing the need to leave your home.