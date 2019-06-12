Magar pleaded guilty to six counts in death of Greece woman

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Matthew Magar, 31 pleaded guilty to a six-count indictment in connection to the deadly January crash that killed 41-year-old Dilek Ogut of Greece.

Magar ran a stop sign at Parma-Clarkson Town Line Road and Parma Center Road on January 7, 2019. Magar struck Ogut's car, killing her. Police say he was traveling at a speed between 90 and 105 miles per hour.

A blood test showed Magrar's blood alcohol level was .34% at the time of the accident. He was charged with:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

Driving with Blood Alcohol Content .08% or Greater.

Driving While Intoxicated.

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree.