Magar pleaded guilty to six counts in death of Greece woman
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Matthew Magar, 31 pleaded guilty to a six-count indictment in connection to the deadly January crash that killed 41-year-old Dilek Ogut of Greece.
Magar ran a stop sign at Parma-Clarkson Town Line Road and Parma Center Road on January 7, 2019. Magar struck Ogut's car, killing her. Police say he was traveling at a speed between 90 and 105 miles per hour.
A blood test showed Magrar's blood alcohol level was .34% at the time of the accident. He was charged with:
- Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.
- Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
- Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
- Driving with Blood Alcohol Content .08% or Greater.
- Driving While Intoxicated.
- Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree.
Magar will be sentenced to seven to 22 years in prison and Community Supervision. He will be back in court for sentencing on June 26.
