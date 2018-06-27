Macker hoops back in ROC Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The 2018 3-on-3 Gus Macker basketball tournament will be held this Saturday and Sunday, June 30 and July 1, on Court Street in Rochester.

Over 150 teams with boys, girls, men and women of all ages will convene for the competition. Tony Jordan, one of the organizers, and George Warren, the Area Coordinator for City Recreation, discussed the event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

This will be the second year the Gus Macker tourney will be held in Rochester. "It's just good old fashioned basketball fun," said Warren. "We have basketball for all ages, competitive right down to our Dads for weekend warriors. Young and old alike can come out and have a good time, play basketball, and kind of get to know and enjoy the basketball community here in Rochester."

Jordan said in addition to the basketball competition, there will be plenty of attractions for the entire family. "We've got more inflatables and bounce houses than anybody can imagine. We have a performing arts stage. We have a rock wall coming and we have some great food vendors so it's something for everybody. So if you're into basketball or if you have family that's playing basketball, come on down. We'll have something for you to do as well."

The Gus Macker basketball tournament is one of many events designed to showcase Rochester at its best. "We're just creating another opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate some of the things that Rochester has to offer," Warren said. "It's going to be a very hot one, so we figured we'd have everybody down, play some basketball, some live music, and create a nice family atmosphere for everybody."

Jordan said there is still time for some girls teams to enter this year's competition. For more information, call (585) 748-6804 or click here.