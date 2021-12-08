Macedon teen a member of Nickelodeon’s new music group ‘Good Newz Girls’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local teen is joining a new girl group formed by Nickelodeon.

The group is called Good NEWZ Girls, and 17-year-old Baylee Morrison from Macedon is a member.

The group, announced by Nickelodeon in collaboration with Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, released a new Christmas EP to show off their sound. Here’s their music video for the song “Holiday Gift.”

The members of Good NEWZ Girls are: