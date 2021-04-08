Macedon Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult, who needs medication and may have an altered mental status.

Dean Early, 57, of Macedon, was last seen on April 7 at 3 a.m. leaving his residence on Drumlin Drive. He was driving a black 2016 Chrysler 200 with the New York license plate GEH6088. He may be in the area of the City of Rochester.

Early is a white male, stands at 5’7″ tall, is over 200 lbs., and has red and greying medium length hair with a full red and greying beard.

He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Macedon Police at (315) 986-4121, or the Wayne County 911 Center at (315) 946-9711.