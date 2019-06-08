Macedon man steals television from elementary school then returns it
WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Macedon man after investigating a burglary at the Freewill Elementary School on Canandaigua Road in the Town of Walworth on Friday.
Deputies arrested 19-year-old Joshua Sydorowicz for Burglary in the Third Degree and Petit Larceny.
Deputies said Sydorowicz allegedly went into the school and stole a 42" flat-screen television but later returned it to the cafeteria.
Joshua was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail and was arraigned.
