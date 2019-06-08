Macedon man steals television from elementary school then returns it

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Macedon man after investigating a burglary at the Freewill Elementary School on Canandaigua Road in the Town of Walworth on Friday.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Joshua Sydorowicz for Burglary in the Third Degree and Petit Larceny.

Deputies said Sydorowicz allegedly went into the school and stole a 42" flat-screen television but later returned it to the cafeteria.

Joshua was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail and was arraigned.