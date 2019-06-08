Local News

Macedon man steals television from elementary school then returns it

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 08:19 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:19 AM EDT

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Macedon man after investigating a burglary at the Freewill Elementary School on Canandaigua Road in the Town of Walworth on Friday.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Joshua Sydorowicz for Burglary in the Third Degree and Petit Larceny.

Deputies said Sydorowicz allegedly went into the school and stole a 42" flat-screen television but later returned it to the cafeteria. 

Joshua was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail and was arraigned. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected